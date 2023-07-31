CNBC TV18
Mutual fund platform BSE StAR process record 3.05 crore transactions in July

1 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 31, 2023 9:44:12 PM IST (Published)

The monthly transactions rose 5.4 percent on July 23 against 2.90 crore for June this year. If calculated on a year-on-year basis, monthly transactions rose 65.9 percent on July 23 against 1.84 crores for July 2022, the exchange said in a press release.

Mutual fund platform BSE StAR MF platform on Monday processed a record 3.05 crore monthly transactions in July 2023. The platform helps people invest in mutual funds online and is becoming increasingly popular among investors due to its efficiency and convenience.

The BSE StAR MF platform processed a record-breaking 2.90 crore transactions in June 2023. The BSE StAR MF platform has witnessed a rising number of transactions this year.
In the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, there was a 39 percent rise in transactions, reaching 8.27 crore compared to 5.94 crore in the same period last year.
BSE StAR MF is India's largest regulated Exchange-based online Mutual Funds distribution platform. The platform registered 20.28 lakh new SIPs amounting to Rs 516 crore.
Also Read:Asahi India Glass Q1 Results | Net profit dips 3% to Rs 104 crore, revenue up 18%
X