BrokerApp allows brokers to connect globally without any geographical barrier

BrokerApp, a newly launched real estate app, provides access to over 2,000 new inventories listed daily. The app connects broker to broker in a single platform. It is designed to assist brokers in building strong connections in the real estate industry, creating new business opportunities, and making buying and selling properties more convenient and efficient, BrokerApp said in a statement.

The app claims to provide direct access to mandated properties, and its intelligent search function allows users to find information about brokers, projects, clients, properties, and more.

The app offers brokers access to higher slabs with developers and receives lead generation, training, skill upliftment, executive offers, schemes, and properties with up to a 50 percent discount. This feature streamlines the property search process and saves brokers time and effort.

Additionally, the app provides a range of benefits to its users, including a redeemable reward points system, higher commission slabs, and individualised assistance with digital growth. It also offers brokers easy access to all offline and online property shows to build connections and enhance their learning efficiently.

The app is available for iOS and Android users and has been well-received by the industry.