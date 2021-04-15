  • SENSEX
Brokerages bullish on Infosys after Q4 results

Updated : April 15, 2021 12:27 PM IST

Brokerage firm CLSA has given a 'buy' rating for Infosys, stating that the company's $1.2 billion proposed share buyback through open market purchase should lend downside support to the stock price.
CLSA has a price target of Rs 1,660 for the stock.
