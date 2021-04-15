Brokerages bullish on Infosys after Q4 results Updated : April 15, 2021 12:27 PM IST Brokerage firm CLSA has given a 'buy' rating for Infosys, stating that the company's $1.2 billion proposed share buyback through open market purchase should lend downside support to the stock price. CLSA has a price target of Rs 1,660 for the stock. Published : April 15, 2021 11:31 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply