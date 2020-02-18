#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Updated : February 18, 2020 03:01 PM IST

GFG has grown rapidly from its roots as a metals trader by spending billions of dollars buying up often troubled metals manufacturing facilities from the US to Europe and Australia.
Adhunik's plant in Odisha, with a coal-fired blast furnace, an electric arc furnace and a power plant, has an annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes of crude steel.
The operations, which are currently shut, will be integrated into GFG's Liberty Steel Group, which was formed last year and aims to become carbon neutral by 2030.
British metals tycoon buys bankrupt steel plant in India

