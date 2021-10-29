Bringing the digital future to the present

With the digital era is upon us, we’re moving forward with new ways of living, learning and working from anywhere, at any time. These lifestyle transformations have been powered by technology and propelled by the incredible value of data, widespread connectivity, storage and real-time computation at the edge and intelligent automation. Within this exciting new and unfolding era, Dell Technologies has been bringing together the best and brightest minds from the large and growing tech universe, to share knowledge and exchange insights on breakthroughs in technology, year after year.

As always, this year’s Dell Technology Forum too had a well curated agenda to facilitate the communication of ideas and strategies that accelerate digital transformations and uncover new opportunities for growth. The tech giant also took the opportunity to showcase innovative solutions that it had crafted for enterprises that strived to be future-ready.

The virtual forum kicked off with keynote addresses by luminaries from the technology space, which set the tone for the rest of the event. Up first was Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, who offered a unique perspective of driving digital transformation in India and shed light on various social initiatives undertaken by Dell Technologies in the country.

He observed that India is adopting digital at a much faster pace and a much higher scale than any other leading market and is building skills for the future in AI/ML, Cloud analytics and other new age technology and hiring new skills in these domains, like never before.

Assuring that Dell Technologies continues to be very focused on building products and technologies of the future, he said, “Innovation is at the heart of what we do. This innovation is driven by a huge amount of commitment that we make on a yearly basis to R&D. That helps us to build products that are cutting edge and have functions and features that make the usage of technology faster and on an accelerated path.”

Before concluding his address, he talked about the company’s commitment to giving back to society and its belief in a balance between business and social commitments. The two vectors which focuses on in India are enabling skills building through technology and digital inclusion. “We will only be able to reap the demographic dividend if the youth of India can embrace tech skills and become digitally savvy. As we pursue these two missions, we’re encouraging diversity, especially by inclusion of the underprivileged and women,” he expressed.

Next up was, Jeff Boudreau, President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies came next, throwing light on the endless possibilities for technology that lie ahead. He talked about how the future would be driven by predominantly digital enterprises, which would find immense use for data. As a result, data storage strategies and infrastructure would be crucial in a distributed multi-cloud world and Dell’s new imperative was to manage and analyze data, wherever it was being created.

He highlighted the relevance of having suitable devices, linked to modern infrastructure, to facilitate all aspects of life and Dell’s role in providing a portfolio of customer-inspired solutions with innovative hardware, ground-breaking software, automation and intelligence throughout its offerings.

“The world looks very different today than it did just a year and a half ago,” he said. “We flipped the switch on work-life balance; it’s now life-work balance. And work is an outcome, not a place, in a ‘do from anywhere’ world,” he observed.

Moving forward, in his address, Amit Midha, President, Asia Pacific & Japan and Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies, demystified the data paradox. He began by stating that in these uncertain times, technology and the ability to tap into the power of data, in particular, were at the core of an enterprise’s capacity to face whatever comes next. And yet, businesses are experiencing a data overload and are unable to translate data into insights. To get to the bottom of this, Dell explored what was preventing companies from turning data into actionable insights. Three paradoxes emerged and these helped Dell to understand the challenges that companies faced with respect to data-readiness. He also talked about how Dell’s solutions could help companies on their journeys to overcome these challenges. “We’re entering a data era where data and the uses of data will create significant advantages for companies. The pandemic has shown us that companies that can take advantage of data will continue to go up in their business success and other may struggle,” he concluded.

All in all, while the past year and a half has been very challenging, it has prompted companies and individuals to reimagine ways in which technology can enable them to unlock their full potential and taught them that there are ways to live and work and learn despite the unusual circumstances. Most importantly, it has triggered digital transformations of businesses, which have built futures that are resilient, secure, scalable, and sustainable.

From the keynote addresses, it became clear that the future will be virtual. Moving forward, a greater adoption of technology will drive business priorities. Together we must creatively think of an environment in which businesses will do better, and technology will support this vision. At the same time, human progress must be promoted by empowering women and ensuring diversity while expanding skill development and supporting the start-up and entrepreneurial ecosystem, which is already vibrant in India.

To watch all sessions visit : https://events.delltechnologies.com/event/2a809b8c-32e2-467b-8c3d-daad3ee16b0f/websitePage:0451ac0f-1096-45ec-a547-812bfe5939f9?dgc=sm&RefID=sm_APJ_IN_sm_CNBC_digital&lid=sm_CNBC_digital&cid=dtf21_sm_APJ_IN

This is a Partnered Post