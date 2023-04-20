Bringar unveils ChatGPT feature to help users auto reply messages across social platforms

According to Bringar’s CEO, Balachandar Karthikeyan, this app is a solution for those who want to set up auto-reply messages for their social messaging apps without technical knowledge.

Indian tech startup Bringar has recently launched a new feature, ChatGPT, in the “WhatsAuto – Reply app” in the Play Store. This app allows users to send ChatGPT messages to multiple messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Signal, and others.

According to Bringar’s CEO, Balachandar Karthikeyan, this app is a solution for those who want to set up auto-reply messages for their social messaging apps without technical knowledge. Anyone can download and enable the free ChatGPT feature from the WhatsAuto app with just one click.

This is a revolutionary feature as ChatGPT is an AI-based chatbot developed by OpenAI. It can understand and learn from conversations with humans, allowing it to create natural-sounding responses, the firm said.

Bringar has made the process even more user-friendly by providing tutorial steps in their blog post, making it easy for users to set up and use the ChatGPT feature. What’s more, WhatsAuto is the first app in the world that enables users to send auto-reply messages to multiple messaging apps for free, it said.

Unsurprisingly, WhatsAuto has already garnered over 10 million downloads in the Play Store. This new feature is a great addition to the app and is sure to take WhatsAuto to the next level. Its ease of use, combined with AI-based technology and widespread access, is just what users are looking for. Bringar is truly setting new standards with their innovative technology and user-focused approach.

"This new feature in WhatsAuto is a game-changer for individuals and businesses. It’s a free, simple-to-use, and AI-powered solution to easily set up auto-reply messages for multiple social messaging apps, making it a must-try for anyone looking to simplify their messaging experience," Bringar said.