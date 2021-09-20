Bridgestone's `Chase Your Dream' inspires Indian athletes in Olympics 2020.

Bridgestone has spread its wings far and wide for aspiring athletes. This year at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, it lent support to successful Indian athletes who participated in the games.

In India, the company's iconic `Chase Your Dream' campaign had a wide reach and impact. Among the most illustrious of the sportspersons associated with the brand is India's highly decorated PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic badminton medallist.

Worldwide association

``This is a worldwide association, especially for the Olympic sport and I think the encouragement helps you to chase your dreams, which every sportsperson wants. As an athlete there are a lot of ups and downs, which are a part of life. Even during that period, Bridgestone has been with us, and their support has been brilliant," Sindhu told CNBC TV18's Shivani Garat in its weekly program `Storyboard'.

Parag Satpute, MD of Bridgestone India told the channel “In line with our commitment to harness Sports as a medium to develop individuals and society, we signed up a list of iconic athletes like PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Sakshi Malik, and K Srikanth so that their examples could inspire the wider population of India.”

Igniting passions

Deepak Gulati, CMO, Bridgestone, said that sports had a way to ignite passions in the country. `Chase Your Dream’ is a Bridgestone global marketing campaign for our sponsorship and association with Olympics. Bridgestone is among the top 13 global companies backing the Olympic platform. So, we have translated the `Chase Your Dream’ campaign in India by showcasing the life stories and struggle of our brand ambassadors and how they reach the top and the success they have achieved in their sport. Also, in a cricket crazy nation like India, we are calling out a billion cricket fans to come out and support our Olympians. The core thought behind it is the hard work and toil which go behind the preparation of these sportsmen,” he said.

Bridgestone's target groups

In Gulati’s estimate, Bridgestone's association with sports personalities helps the company to connect with their target groups. ``By cutting across different sports, we can focus on the core spirit behind the sports. Our brand ambassadors have shown a tremendous amount of endurance and resilience to achieve their goals. Our products also represent similar kinds of values like endurance, durability and sustainability," he pointed out.

This is a partnered post.