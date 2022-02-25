Brick kilns have to switch from coal to PNG, follow other new rules set by Environment Ministry

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) recently released its new amendments to the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986. The changes include the new “stringent norms” for brick kilns that the MoEFCC finally agreed on after nearly seven years of deliberations.

What are brick kilns?

Brick kilns are large brick-making factories where bricks are baked and sun-dried. India is the world’s second-largest brick maker in the world, with reportedly 100,000 brick kilns producing about 150-200 billion bricks annually, though figures vary wildly. The brick-making industry in India is highly unregulated and it is hard to make a good estimate of the actual number.

Brick kilns are highly polluting industries as the fuel used is either coal -- often in the form of carbon-spewing coal briquettes -- or pet coke, tyres, plastic, and hazardous waste, spelling disaster for the environment.

Around 234-250 tonnes of coal (old technology) and 130-156 tonnes (new technology) are needed for a single operation, which continues for a month 24×7. Every kiln is operated 5-6 times a year. In case of new technology, 5 percent ash is left after burning coal, while for old technology, 15 percent ash is generated, according to a report the Indian Express.

Brick kilns are also often found in close proximity to urban centres, often clustered in large numbers, and have been held responsible for contributing to the high particulate matter in the many cities, that do not yet meet the MoEFCC’s standards for air quality.

What do the new rules state?

The new rules set down guidelines on existing and upcoming brick kilns in the country. Firstly, the new amendments lay down the prescribed fuel that can be used in brick making while outlawing the use of other fuels.

Additionally, existing brick kilns will need to be converted to the newer zig-zag or vertical shaft technology, or have to switch to the use of PNG as fuel within one year if they are located within 10 km of non-attainment cities as defined by the Central Pollution Control Board. For other brick kilns, they will have two years to achieve the change.