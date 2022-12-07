It will be the first time that a top PSU board-level position is being headed by someone aged over 60.
Arun Kumar Singh, formerly the chairman of the oil refining and marketing company BPCL, on Wednesday was appointed as the new chairman of ONGC, India's major oil and gas producer, for three years.
