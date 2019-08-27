BoycottMcDonalds: McDonaldâ€™s India lands in hot water over Halal meat

McDonaldâ€™s India finds hard to tackle the heat of #BoycottMcDonalds movement led by the right-wing Hindus after it declared the use of Halal meat in all of its outlets.

The whole controversy erupted after a Twitter user @hibailyas89 asked McDonald's India if its restaurants in India carry halal certification. In its reply, the fast-food chain said, "All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation."

After its reply, the global fast-food chain faced a sever backlash on Twitter. Many questioned why it is using Halal meat despite having more than 80 percent of Hindus and Sikhs customers. However, the McDonaldâ€™s menu in India has no beef or pork products, but a range of chicken, fish and vegetarian options.

Halal certification indicates that animals were slaughtered according to the Muslim tradition, which is often opposed by the majority of Hindus and Sikhs.