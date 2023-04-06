Bow & Square registers growth of 150% in sales revenue

The brand already has its flagship store in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and plans to open more stores across India to increase offline visibility.

Bow & Square registered growth in terms of both top-line revenue and brand equity as well. They have grown 150 percent from the previous financial year. The brand is targeting to double this growth by the next financial year by introducing new product categories, partnering with multi-designer stores, cafes, and studios in India, and entering the global market, the company said in a statement.

The brand already has its flagship store in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and plans to open more stores across India to increase offline visibility, it said.

India’s $26 billion menswear market is bigger than womenswear, with a 46 percent share of overall apparel sales, compared to 38 percent for women and 16 percent for kids. Indian men have a long-standing love affair with tailoring services, and the brand plan to tap this category by bringing back traditional tailor-made practices in India.

The brand’s journey dates back to 1940 when the founder Ram Swaroop Mittal started his men’s tailoring business by the name “Mittal and Company” in DehraDun and Mussoorie.

Sudhir Gupta, Founder Bow & Square said, “We are not trying to sell just clothes but an in-store immersive experience that people want to be a part of.”

In India, the products are currently available on their website and at the flagship store in Dehradun. They are also available on niche marketplaces Jaypore and Amala Earth.

Tulika Gupta, Co-Founder Bow & Square said, “There is a positive change seen in the apparel industry, customers are more conscious about their purchases and their impact on the environment. We are committed to concepts of zero waste and sustainable clothing. The team ensures that sustainable fabrics are purchased in limited quantities and that final goods are crafted only when orders are received.”