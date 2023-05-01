Boult aims to achieve gross revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by 2023 end

The brand generated approximately Rs 450 crore of revenue in the past year and has been recording 100 percent year-on-year growth over the past five years.

Boult, a home-grown consumer electronics brand, has registered a growth trajectory in terms of both revenue and product expansion. The brand generated approximately Rs 450 crore of revenue in the past year and has been recording 100 percent year-on-year growth over the past five years. Now, the company is foreseeing to continue on the same growth trajectory with an aim to achieve gross revenue of Rs 1,000 crore this year.

Another important journey that Boult wants to continue is to maintain its focus on Make in India initiative. The brand said it has set its foot in the market of UK and USA and is further planning to extend Made in India Boult products in other international markets by the end of the next quarter.

Besides an online presence with penetration to over 99 percent of zip codes in the country and 162 physical service centres spread across 28 states, the brand said it is planning to increase sales directly from their website, which was launched last year only.