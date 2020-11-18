Business BOTTOMLINE: Titan's hallmark of trust to be challenged in new world of gold Updated : November 18, 2020 01:20 PM IST The Titan stock has bounced back to near Rs 100 shy off its October 2019 high of Rs 1389 after almost halving from there to Rs 720 in March this year. It seems unlikely that another tailwind like GST will benefit the company in the near future. For Titan, watches was its first big play, but after a good run, growth in the segment has slowed. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.