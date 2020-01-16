Business
Bose to close retail stores in North America, Europe, Australia, Japan
Updated : January 16, 2020 04:06 PM IST
Bose Corporation has said it will be closing 119 of its "remaining" stores in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia over the next few months.
About 130 stores will remain open in Greater China and the United Arab Emirates, as well as additional stores in India, Southeast Asia, and South Korea.
Bose said it will offer outplacement assistance and severance to affected staffers, according to reports.
