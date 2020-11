Through the series Bookmark, leading voices in the world of finance and business talk about the books that influenced them in their professional journey, and in some cases, also touched them at a personal level.

In this episode, Samir Arora, Founder, Helios Capital Management Pvt Ltd, shares the list of the books that have had a big influence on his life.

Fooled by Randomness: The Hidden Role of Chance in Life & in Markets, by Nassim Nicholas Taleb

One of the best books in the field of finance and investing which every investor should read to understand the role of chance in investing and in life.

The Halo Effect & The Eight Other Business Delusions That Deceive Managers, by Phil Rosenzweig

Stock prices influence us, more than we realise, in believing whether companies are great or bad. You will learn to differentiate whether a company stock price is going up because it has good management or is it the case that because the stock price is going up we think it has good management.

Berkshire Hathaway: Letters to Shareholders 1965-2018

Learn from the master himself and see how his investment philosophy developed over time. Although many of these papers are available online, I still recommend the book.

The 48 Laws Of Power, by Robert Greene

You generally read books to try and become a better person. This book teaches you how to become bad - cunning, ruthless, no mercy. Another way of looking at it is to learn how other people are using these laws of power.

Would You Kill The Fat Man–Trolley Problem And What Your Answer Tells Us About Right and Wrong, by David Edmonds

If you want to learn about what is right or wrong (and want to be even more confused).

