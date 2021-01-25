Business BOOK EXCERPT: Elephants & Cheetahs — The beauty of operations Updated : January 25, 2021 03:18 PM IST Do systems have souls? The question is highly philosophical since you first need to ask yourself, do you have a soul? If your answer to this question is affirmative, stay with me and question my viewpoint. If the answer is negative, stay with me and question my viewpoint rigorously, and question your viewpoint too. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply