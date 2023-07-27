Bollywood star Kriti Sanon launches her own D2C skincare brand 'Hyphen'

Sanon's role as a co-founder goes beyond just being an investor. She is also the Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and actively participates in various aspects of the brand, including product formulation, research, design, testing and customer satisfaction.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined hands with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, to launch Hyphen, a new skincare brand that aims to provide simplified and realistic skincare solutions.

Hyphen is a team of six engineers led by the founding members of PEP Technologies - Vaishali Gupta, Tarun Sharma, Saurabh Singhal, Mohit Jain and Vikas Lachhwani. Hyphen claims to merge the power of nature with the potency of science by combining multiple benefits in a single multi-purpose product. The brand says it is dedicated to shattering the complexities and challenges that surround daily skincare rituals.

Sanon's role as a co-founder goes beyond just being an investor. She is also the Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and actively participates in various aspects of the brand, including product formulation, research, design, testing and customer satisfaction. As the CCO of the brand, she leads the creation and execution of plans to improve customer experience and satisfaction, while also meeting business objectives and customer needs.

Hyphen has launched three daily products priced between Rs 450 and Rs 650. Barrier Care Cream (available in two variants for oily skin and normal to dry skin types), the Golden Hour Glow Serum, and the All I Need Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++. The brand claims to be available in 18,000 pin codes from the very first day.

Kriti Sanon, who is also the CCO of Hyphen, said that she has been passionate about skincare since a young age and has personally tried and tested all three products from the brand. She added that Hyphen is the perfect amalgamation of her passion and the expertise of PEP Technologies, which has a proven track record in the industry. She expressed her excitement to introduce Hyphen to the world and to receive feedback from the customers.

Vaishali Gupta, the Chief Growth Officer of Hyphen, said that partnering with Kriti Sanon was a natural fit as she shared their vision and curiosity for skin care. She said that Hyphen has an ambitious goal of becoming the fastest-growing Rs 100 Cr D2C skincare brand in India and catering to a diverse audience with its innovative products. She said that Hyphen is set to redefine the skincare industry and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of its valued customers.

According to the company, this new brand will benefit from mCaffeine’s skills in R&D, marketing, supply chain, logistics and digital marketing, as well as Kriti’s influence and passion. PEP Technologies, the majority shareholder, will support the partnership with Rs 30 crore in the first round of funding.

The products at Hyphen are claimed to be Vegan, PETA-certified and cruelty-free. The brand also said that it maintains a zero-plastic footprint throughout its operations and is committed to using clean ingredients, ensuring that the products are free from harmful chemicals.

The company also said that the name Hyphen reflects the brand’s vision of breaking boundaries and creating new possibilities for beauty. Vaishali and Kriti also told CNBC-TV18 that they plan to launch their next product before the festive season this year.