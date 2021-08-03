Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • BMW raises 2021 profit forecast; warns chip shortage hurting performance in second half

    BMW raises 2021 profit forecast; warns chip shortage hurting performance in second half

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Mini

    BMW raised its profit forecast for 2021 on Tuesday after strong quarterly results but warned that the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices would impact its performance in the second half of the year. BMW posted a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter on Tuesday versus a loss in the same period in 2020 when the German luxury carmaker was pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

    BMW raises 2021 profit forecast; warns chip shortage hurting performance in second half
    BMW raised its profit forecast for 2021 on Tuesday after strong quarterly results but warned that the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices would impact its performance in the second half of the year.
    "Our performance has benefited from strong customer demand during the first half of the year, enabling us to achieve significant growth," Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said in a statement.
    "However, in light of a number of prevailing risks, including raw materials prices and a shortage of semiconductors, the second six-month period is likely to be more volatile for the BMW Group"
    BMW posted a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter on Tuesday versus a loss in the same period in 2020 when the German luxury carmaker was pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic.
    The carmaker said it now expected a full-year operating margin for the automotive segment in a range from 7 percent to 9 percent, up from its previous forecast of a range from 6 percent to 8 percent.
    BMW posted a net profit for the quarter of 4.8 billion euros (USD 5.7 billion), versus a loss of 212 million euros for the same quarter in 2020. Analysts on average had expected net income of 2.2 billion euros for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv estimates.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Ola electric scooter to launch on August 15; details here

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,840.00 68.45 3.86
    Sun Pharma798.75 23.75 3.06
    HDFC2,532.30 70.25 2.85
    Bharti Airtel578.60 13.45 2.38
    IndusInd Bank1,008.05 20.05 2.03
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,839.25 69.00 3.90
    Sun Pharma798.60 24.15 3.12
    HDFC2,532.50 70.20 2.85
    Bharti Airtel578.65 13.60 2.41
    IndusInd Bank1,008.35 20.40 2.06
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Grasim1,564.60 -27.05 -1.70
    JSW Steel735.00 -11.70 -1.57
    Shree Cements29,043.15 -251.10 -0.86
    Tata Steel1,399.80 -10.25 -0.73
    Bajaj Auto3,814.05 -27.50 -0.72
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,400.15 -9.80 -0.70
    Bajaj Auto3,815.05 -25.60 -0.67
    NTPC117.25 -0.55 -0.47
    ICICI Bank681.25 -0.30 -0.04

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2925-0.0475-0.06
    Euro-Rupee88.1900-0.0460-0.05
    Pound-Rupee103.22500.01400.01
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68060.00070.10
    View More