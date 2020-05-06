Business BMW cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes Updated : May 06, 2020 02:53 PM IST BMW said it expects the earnings margin for the automotive segment to fall within a range between 0% and 3% this year BMW said in March that its pre-tax profit and vehicle deliveries would drop significantly this year as the coronavirus spreads First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365