BMW cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes

Updated : May 06, 2020 02:53 PM IST

BMW said it expects the earnings margin for the automotive segment to fall within a range between 0% and 3% this year
BMW said in March that its pre-tax profit and vehicle deliveries would drop significantly this year as the coronavirus spreads
