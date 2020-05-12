  • SENSEX
Blue Star Q4 net profit down 89 pc to Rs 8.9 cr, sales decline 18.5 pc

Updated : May 12, 2020 06:35 PM IST

The company''s total expenses declined 15.01 per cent to Rs 1,292.63 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,521.07 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Blue Star Ltd on Tuesday settled 0.65 per cent higher at Rs 474 on the BSE.
