Blue Star may hike prices from mid-Aug; says consumers opting for lower-end products

Home Appliances are likely to get costlier from July 1, 2021. According to an industry report, sales in the segment have been lower by 15-20 percent. B Thiagarajan, Managing Director at Blue Star, discussed the same in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We are not planning any price hike from July 1 for the time being as inventories are available. In the middle of August, we will end up increasing the prices,” he further mentioned.

On the downtrading trend where demand for lower-end products has been more, he added that the trend is worsening as from January 1, the company had hiked its prices between 5 percent and 8 percent due to the rising commodity prices and supply issues.

He added, “Q4 was exceptionally good, it witnessed 37 percent growth compared to the previous year. We had to increase the price. So, the price hike that was implemented with effect from April 1 was the second price hike of 3-5 percent, because of this, the consumers are migrating towards the lower-end products.”

In terms of demand, he stated, “The market started opening in the first week of June and demand was exceptionally good. Specifically, in the past couple of weeks, we are seeing demand much better than what we had anticipated, exceptionally good when you compare it with last year.”

He also added that 65 percent of the company’s revenue comes from Tier III, IV and V cities.

“However, you cannot make up for the loss in summer. So, I maintain that it will be far better than last year, but if we were to compare with Q1FY20 (April, May and June of 2019), I had indicated that it will be 25-30 percent lower than that quarter,” he shared.

In terms of cooling products, the company has given a guidance of 8-8.5 percent. “I still maintain that. So, Blue Star is not going to be playing the game of gaining market share, losing the margin. It doesn’t serve any purpose,” he explained.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.