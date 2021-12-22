Blue Star bets on demand uptick; says Omicron fear hastening B2B segment deal closures

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star, said that the company is seeing good demand on both fronts, B2B as well as B2C. According to him, while the market may be expecting a third COVID wave early next year, the sentiment so far has been pretty positive and the demand picture remains intact.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star, said that the company is seeing good demand on both fronts, B2B as well as B2C. According to him, while the market may be expecting a third COVID wave early next year, the sentiment so far has been pretty positive and the demand picture remains intact.

He said, "The demand continues to be good. While the concern is there with regard to what will happen during February and March, the demand continues to be good."

Thiagarajan mentioned that the dealers are well stocked up for the year-end sale. "The dealers are stocked up for the New Year sale, and I suppose the third wave is somewhat minor," he added.

He mentioned that he is not seeing any impact of the new Omicron variant as of now, however he does believe that the fear of Omicron might be a factor that’s making customers rush in to close deals, especially in the B2B segment.

"People are rushing to close orders. They are pushing us to deliver faster, or complete the projects in B2B. I suppose they are anticipating some kind of restrictions (owing to Omicron). Therefore, they would like to have it completed before something happens. So this is something unusual that we are watching at this point of time," he noted.

"Things are changing very fast. By January, February, the number of cases are going to be touching more than a lakh as it is being predicted through some models. I think the situation will change. We can only anticipate that the things are not that bad," he explained.

On price hikes, Thiagarajan said that no additional price hikes are planned as of now as commodity prices are stable.

