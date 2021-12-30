Blue Dart bets on growth story as Omicron impact unlikely to be severe

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Aneel Gambhir, CFO, Blue Dart, mentioned that the company has seen good recovery post the second wave of COVID. He explained that the current quarter has been good as well and since Omicron hasn't been as severe globally, its impact is likely to be low on the business.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Aneel Gambhir, CFO, Blue Dart, mentioned that the company has seen good recovery post the second wave of COVID. He explained that the current quarter has been a good one as was expected owing to Christmas and New Year's eve. Gambhir is confident that the next quarter will be good for the company as well.

Also Read:

He said, "When COVID-19 wave two subsided somewhere in May, we saw a good recovery in the market. From June onwards, markets have been showing a good and healthy demand. That is reflected in our numbers as we have shown good topline growth as well as good performance on the bottomline because the economy was doing well."

He added, "As far as current quarter is concerned, traditionally it has been good, and this year is no exception. So the expectation is that it will be in line with the previous years, and we will continue to have a good quarter in this year as well."

On Omicron 's impact on the business, he said, "Global trend shows that it may not be very difficult to handle. As we move ahead, we feel that the Omicron variant is not going to impact the economy much. We will continue with our growth story."

On competition from other delivery partners, Gambhir said that the company's focus has been to deliver superior solutions. He said, "Our focus has been on customer experience, rather than looking at burning money. We have been focusing on delivering superior service quality with the help of our digital solutions."

On ecommerce, Gambhir said, "Ecommerce has been one of the bigger verticals for us in terms of our shipping profile. Post-pandemic, it has been growing at a phenomenal speed and because of changing customer view (due to COVID), there has been some pent-up demand but having said that, there is a lot of headroom available for the Ecommerce space. Currently, we are growing at a healthy pace, and I expect it to continue for some time."

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.