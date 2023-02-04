Blockton gives users real control over wide range of tokens

Blockton is an EVM Blockchain Platform Layer-7 focused on DeFi, GameFi, and Metaverse. It is the PoW Blockchain with Liquidity Mining and Staking. This makes it an alternative to PoW Ethereum.

Blockton, a blockchain platform, has created an ecosystem that can cross the boundaries of restricted/native blockchains. This will allow users cross-chained access and real control over a wide range of tokens in the crypto ecosystem. This platform is designed to give users more control over their crypto assets and offer greater security.

"There will be fewer scams related to micro DEXs or Dapps. The Blockton platform allows users to trade, swap or convert tokens across multiple EVM-compatible chains. The supported chains include Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon as well as Fantom, Arbitrum and OKEx Chain," the company said in a statement.

This design is in line with the original idea behind cryptocurrencies and provides a safer and more secure way to ensure that all assets are under the control of users.

These ideas are constrained by the fact that different blockchains lack inter-communication capabilities. These are major steps back, as users must use multiple DEXs or Dapps in order to trade tokens.

It is fully compatible with EVM, allowing developers to create scalable, user-friendly dApps almost at no cost. Blockton uses Proof of Work (PoW) to ensure real decentralization.

Blockton's high performance currently can process 300,000+ transactions per block while maintaining security. Based on network load and usage, it can adjust transaction size and block size. The block time currently is 3.1 seconds. Zero Fees Blockton was designed so that the transaction fee is almost zero forever. Users don't have to worry about high gas prices. Blockton is easily used every day.