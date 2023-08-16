Why Band-Aid sales on Blinkit nearly doubled this Independence Day

Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa has revealed that the sale of Band-Aids increased significantly on August 15, Independence Day.

Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa has revealed that the sale of Band-Aids increased significantly on August 15 – perhaps the fallout of people flying kites on Independence Day.

Kite flying is a popular activity associated with Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 15 every year. The tradition of flying kites has its roots in the pre-Independence era when the Indian freedom movement was gaining momentum. Kites became a symbol of India’s soaring ambitions – and even today, citizens celebrate Independence Day by flying kites.

While it’s an activity that brings people together with kite fighting and is enjoyed by kids and grown-ups alike, flying kites is not without its own drawbacks, the biggest being kite string injuries. In fact, string-induced cuts rose on Independence Day 2023 – as evidenced by the rise in the sales of Band-Aids on quick-commerce platform Blinkit.

According to Albinder Dhindsa, the founder and CEO of Blinkit, by 12.15 pm on Tuesday, August 15, the sale of Band-Aids increased 1.5 times as compared to an ordinary Tuesday.

“It’s just 12:15 pm & Band-Aid sales today are already 1.5x more than what we sell on a regular Tuesday. Reminder to cut kites folks, not your fingers!” he posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Dhindsa also shared some other interesting insights on Independence Day orders on Blinkit. He revealed that every one in five orders in Delhi NCR yesterday contained a kite and a saddhi (ordinary string).

Indians also bought the tricolour in droves to celebrate Independence Day. According to the CEO of Blinkit, by 11.20am on the morning of August 15, 2023, they had already sold twice the number of flags than they did during the whole of Independence Day in 2022.