Black Friday sales in India; check deals on phones, electronics 

Black Friday is a regional term for the Friday following Thanksgiving in the US and often marks the start of the Christmas shopping season. Brands, companies and retailers often introduce incredible deals on the day. With India quickly becoming a mecca for shoppers, several retailers have introduced their own deals for Black Friday in India as well.

Here are some of the discounts on Black Friday available in India

Apple Watch Series 7

The latest iteration of the Apple Watch is available at a discount on Reliance Digital. Apple Watch Series 7 with the 41 mm Aluminium (WiFi) variant is available for Rs 41,900 on the platform.

Xiaomi

Leading smartphone and electronics manufacturer, Xiaomi, has launched a sale on its website as well. Xiaomi smartphones will have special offers and combo deals.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, the latest smartphone from the company, comes at a discounted price of Rs 24,499. Apart from the Xiaomi smartphones, the Redmi line of products will also be on sale along with other electronic products in the brand’s catalogue.

Realme

A sub-brand of phone manufacture Oppo, Realme has also announced a series of exciting deals on its website. The brand is offering winning discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, tablets and more. Some of the deals include GT Neo 2 at Rs 27,999, Google TV Stick at Rs 3,499.

Croma

Croma is holding a Black Friday sale for both its physical and online stores. Offers range from laptops, phones, tablets and other electronics. On top of discounts and offers, Croma also is giving out additional discounts for ICICI and HDFC customers.