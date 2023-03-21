BL Kashyap and Sons bags order worth Rs 313 crore from Indian railways

In an exchange filing, B.L. Kashyap and Sons said, “Company has secured new order from domestic unrelated client ‘Railways Land Development Authority’ worth Rs 313 crore approximately (excluding GST) for the development of Bijwasan Railway Station at New Delhi worth Rs. 313 Cr excluding GST.”

Civil engineering construction company, B.L. Kashyap and Sons, on Tuesday said it has secured an order of approximately Rs 313 crore from Railways Land Development Authority.

The company will be responsible for the development of Bijwasan Railway Station in New Delhi, B.L. Kashyap and Sons said in a statement.

In an exchange filing, B.L. Kashyap and Sons said, “Company has secured new order from domestic unrelated client ‘Railways Land Development Authority’ worth Rs 313 crore approximately (excluding GST) for the development of Bijwasan Railway Station at New Delhi worth Rs. 313 Cr excluding GST.”

The aforementioned project is expected to be completed within approximately 15 months, the Delhi headquartered company revealed.

B.L. Kashyap and Sons also said that their total order book as on date stands at approximately Rs 2,402 crore.

B.L.Kashyap And Sons, founded in 1978, is engaged in large industrial, residential, and commercial construction projects. The company also provides integrated engineering, procurement, and construction services.