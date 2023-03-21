Breaking News
X
'Mehul Choksi not a fugitive', says his lawyer
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsBL Kashyap and Sons bags order worth Rs 313 crore from Indian railways

BL Kashyap and Sons bags order worth Rs 313 crore from Indian railways

BL Kashyap and Sons bags order worth Rs 313 crore from Indian railways
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 21, 2023 4:34:55 PM IST (Published)

In an exchange filing, B.L. Kashyap and Sons said, “Company has secured new order from domestic unrelated client ‘Railways Land Development Authority’ worth Rs 313 crore approximately (excluding GST) for the development of Bijwasan Railway Station at New Delhi worth Rs. 313 Cr excluding GST.”

Civil engineering construction company, B.L. Kashyap and Sons, on Tuesday said it has secured an order of approximately Rs 313 crore from Railways Land Development Authority.

Recommended Articles

View All
Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables

Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables

Mar 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

Mar 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The company will be responsible for the development of Bijwasan Railway Station in New Delhi, B.L. Kashyap and Sons said in a statement.
In an exchange filing, B.L. Kashyap and Sons said, “Company has secured new order from domestic unrelated client ‘Railways Land Development Authority’ worth Rs 313 crore approximately (excluding GST) for the development of Bijwasan Railway Station at New Delhi worth Rs. 313 Cr excluding GST.”
Also read: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy bags order worth Rs 2,100 crore from NTPC REL
The aforementioned project is expected to be completed within approximately 15 months, the Delhi headquartered company revealed.
B.L. Kashyap and Sons also said that their total order book as on date stands at approximately Rs 2,402 crore.
B.L.Kashyap And Sons, founded in 1978, is engaged in large industrial, residential, and commercial construction projects. The company also provides integrated engineering, procurement, and construction services.
The stocks of B.L. Kashyap and Sons settled at Rs 31.35 apiece, up over 3 percent, when the market closed. Additionally, the stock has remained up by nearly 2 percent this week.
Also read: Lupin receives USFDA's nod for Brexpiprazole tablets
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bijwasan railway station

Previous Article

Davaindia strengthens leadership team with three key appointments

Next Article

Lupin receives USFDA's nod for Brexpiprazole tablets

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X