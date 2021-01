The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has announced the launch of its management school, the BITS School of Management (BITSSOM). The new B-school will take form and shape in Kalyan, Maharashtra, and have a temporary campus ready by July.

The institute will see a permanent "state-of-the-art" campus up and running by 2024. The first batch of 120 students, according to BITS, will be admitted in July 2021.

According to Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is also the chancellor of BITS Pilani, BITSSOM will be set up with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore. He clarified that the investment will be made by BITS Pilani. Birla will sit on the governing council of BITSSOM, whose role will be to "connect the real world and the management school."

"We need to re-imagine management education, and re-design content, format and delivery of MBA programmes," Birla said, while making the announcement. "It's time to introduce a new approach to management education, and prepare young leaders for a new age of disruption," he added.

BITSSOM, according to Birla, will have globally renowned faculty from top B schools like Wharton and the Kellogg School of Management, among others. The management institute will start with a two-year MBA course and a free structure of Rs 24 lakh for the programme.

"The school's multi-disciplinary curriculum will use innovative teaching technology and dynamic digital learning," said Birla, "The campus will have state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure."

Students will be admitted to BITSSOM on the basis of their academic credentials and "qualifications beyond academia", according to the institute. Student diversity in terms of academic credentials is another one of the key criteria for admission.