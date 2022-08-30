    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homebusiness News

    'Bitcoin was probably rat poison squared' and other top quotes by Warren Buffett
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The veteran investor has been a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies, often calling them worthless, risky and speculative assets

    Veteran investor Warren Buffett has been a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies for a long, calling them worthless, risky and speculative assets many times. In 2018, the billionaire finance guru told CNBC that cryptocurrencies “will come to a bad ending” and that Bitcoin was “probably rat poison squared”. He said his company Berkshire Hathaway will “never have a position in them.”
    Often referred to as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, Buffett has been a high priest of value investing. For years he refused to invest in technology stocks even as many others made millions buying shares in Apple, Google and Amazon. As tech stocks became more mainstream, the billionaire changed his mind and started investing in big tech companies. He first added Apple to his portfolio in 2016, while acquiring a position in Amazon in 2019.
    As the American business magnate turns 92 today, here is a look at his top quotes about bitcoins, cryptos and tech companies.
    ALSO READ: 
    How Warren Buffett’s wealth has risen in the last decade
    “If you ... owned all of the bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25, I wouldn’t take it,” Buffett said at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting earlier this year. He added that he would have to sell back the same to the investor as “it isn’t going to do anything.”
    "Cryptocurrencies basically have no value and they don't produce anything."
    "I don't own any cryptocurrency and I never will," Buffett told CNBC in an interview.
    "If you and I buy various cryptocurrencies, they're not going to multiply. There are not going to be a bunch of rabbits sitting there in front of us."
    "In terms of cryptocurrencies generally, I can say almost with certainty that they will come to a bad ending."
     
    ALSO READ:  Warren Buffett’s stake in Apple makes over $120 billion this week
    “Beware of geeks bearing formulas," Buffett said in 2008.
    “If there’s lots of technology, we won’t understand it,” Buffett once said, adding that he preferred investing in “simple businesses”.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

