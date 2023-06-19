BIS mandates license from July this year for 24 footwear products made under QCOs

To ensure convenience in compliance for small-scale and micro-scale industries, the implementation date has been kept as January 1, 2024, for the 24 footwear products and July 1, 2024, for the products being made as per the revised standards.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has mandated licensing from July 1, 2023, for manufacturing, sale and import of 24 footwear products made under the QCOs (Quality Control Orders) for leather, rubber and other polymeric materials.

However, a six-month compliance window, till January 1, 2024, will be given to manufacturers making footwear according to the five standards which have been revised recently. Stating that the standards for footwear products are developed in consultation with trade and industry bodies, consumer organisations and representatives of various other concerned stakeholders; Director General of BIS, Pramod Kumar Tiwari said that the decision is aimed at ensuring quality and authenticity of the manufactured products for consumer welfare.