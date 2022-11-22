Japan's Kirin puts its might behind Bira 91 as Japan beer market loses fizz

The company is doubling down on its investment in Bira even as Japanese yen has fallen to multi-year lows, which makes foreign investments costlier. The capital will be deployed to strengthen Bira 91’s market share, expand production capacity and drive innovation.
Recommended ArticlesView All
View | 2023 will be the year of GST – the climate action one
IST4 Min(s) Read
Where have all the women gone from Elon Musk's Twitter? 'Before & after' office photos shock internet
IST3 Min(s) Read
As Twitter roils under Elon Musk, India’s Koo quietly plans a coup
IST5 Min(s) Read
Kirin Holdings has worked with the management team of Bira 91 across some of the key aspects of business, especially in manufacturing capability and sustainability. "The partnership with Bira 91 could be a great model for accelerated success in emerging markets by driving localised manufacturing and innovation combined with a focus on sustainability," Honda said.
Bira 91 recently announced its goal to become the country’s first carbon-neutral beer company and has formed the B9-Kirin Center for Sustainable Growth based out of its New Delhi headquarters, where technical and strategy experts from Kirin are helping them with its Net Zero goal.
As one of the youngest players in the market, Bira 91 has secured a double-digit share in several key markets and emerged as the fourth-largest beer company in India, as per the company.
Launched in 2015, the company offers 10 diverse flavours, along with many seasonal beers released in its tap rooms. The company recently announced an acquisition of the largest beer-pub chain in the country – The Beer Café. The company has a presence across 550 towns in 18 countries across the globe.