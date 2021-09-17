Biocon-Serum Institute ties up for COVID, non-COVID vaccines

Biocon Biologics announced a strategic alliance with Serum Institute for commercialisation rights to vaccines provided by Serum to global markets. As part of the deal, Biocon Biologics will receive access to 100 million doses of vaccines a year for a period of 15 years. Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla and Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw discussed this further.

Biocon Biologics announced a strategic alliance with Serum Institute for commercialisation rights to vaccines provided by Serum to global markets. As part of the deal, Biocon Biologics will receive access to 100 million doses of vaccines a year for a period of 15 years. Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla and Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw discussed this further.

“If we want to keep expanding our capacity, we will need partners and of course the alliance is giving that opportunity and framework,” said Poonawalla.

When asked if the company is looking for any more partnerships, he mentioned, “Once we have this, which we have in place, I don’t see any need for us to go outside of that.”

Also Read:

The profit share and commercialisation will be through Biocon Biologics. So ultimately it is all going to flow through the partnership

Serum is producing 160 million doses a month of Covishield. “We are ramping up to 200 million a month. This fluctuates based on the raw material that we get from the global raw material supply chain,” he said.

“All the raw material manufacturers who are finding it hard to scale up and match vaccine manufacturing supply, we want to make investments in those areas also. So that we are completely backward integrated in all this as well,” he mentioned.

“We don’t want supply chain disruptions that we have seen this time. So we start making sure that we build the entire supply chain right here in India or at least make sure that we don’t have reliance on external vendours and that we can support this vertical as a vertically integrated endeavour is something both of us feel very strongly about,” Kiran said.

For more, watch the accompanying video.