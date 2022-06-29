Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homebusiness News

Biocon buys 26% stake in renewable energy firm for Rs 7.5 crore

Biocon buys 26% stake in renewable energy firm for Rs 7.5 crore

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Mini

The biotech firm’s stake in AMPYR Renewable Energy Resources Eleven Private Limited (AREREPL) will boost its solar power usage.

Biocon buys 26% stake in renewable energy firm for Rs 7.5 crore

Biotechnology firm Biocon on June 29 said it has acquired up to 26 percent stake in AMPYR Renewable Energy Resources Eleven Private Ltd for Rs 7.5 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the company has entered into an agreement for the purpose of acquisition of solar power by acquiring equity stake up to 26% in AMPYR Renewable Energy Resources Eleven Private Limited (AREREPL), a special purpose vehicle formed for generation and supply of solar power," the company said in an exchange filing.

To enhance the renewable-based power consumption, Biocon will acquire and maintain a 26 percent stake in AREREPL throughout the term of the power purchase agreement to maintain captive status as per the Electricity Act, share purchase/subscription agreement and shareholders’ agreement, it said.

AREREPL was incorporated on April 13, 2021, which will engage in the business of power generation, and will develop a 30 MWac solar power plant in Benkanhal village in Koppal district of Karnataka.

Shares of Biocon ended at Rs 310.30, down by Rs 5.90, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Tags
Previous Article

EV parts maker Minda Industries picks 5.2% stake in German co FRIWO for 14.99 mn euros

Next Article

SREI Infra and SREI Equipment Fin extend deadline for bid submission by another month

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More