#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Billionaire Alki David faces $58 million damage award in sex harassment case

Updated : December 03, 2019 07:00 PM IST

Jurors on Monday awarded $50 million in punitive damages to Mahim Khan, a former production assistant who worked at his Los Angeles-based firms.
Mahim Khan alleged in her lawsuit that in 2014 David thrust his pelvis into her face and simulated oral sex.
David is heir to a Greek Coca-Cola bottling fortune. He heads several media firms, including FilmOn Networks, Alki David Productions Inc. and Hologram USA Networks Inc.
Billionaire Alki David faces $58 million damage award in sex harassment case
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20

Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20

Huawei Watch GT 2 set to be launched in India on Thursday

Huawei Watch GT 2 set to be launched in India on Thursday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV