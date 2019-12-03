Billionaire Alki David faces $58 million damage award in sex harassment case
Updated : December 03, 2019 07:00 PM IST
Jurors on Monday awarded $50 million in punitive damages to Mahim Khan, a former production assistant who worked at his Los Angeles-based firms.
Mahim Khan alleged in her lawsuit that in 2014 David thrust his pelvis into her face and simulated oral sex.
David is heir to a Greek Coca-Cola bottling fortune. He heads several media firms, including FilmOn Networks, Alki David Productions Inc. and Hologram USA Networks Inc.
