Business
Bill Gates reclaims world's richest man title, beats Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Updated : November 16, 2019 12:59 PM IST
Bezos ended Gates' 24-year run as the richest man in 2018 with a net worth of $160 billion.
According to CNN, Gates regained the lead on Friday after Microsoft stock went up nearly 48 percent this year.
Bezos first joined The Forbes 400 list of richest Americans in 1998, one year after Amazon went public, with a net worth of $1.6 billion.
