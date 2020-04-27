  • SENSEX
Sensex opens over 300 points higher, Nifty above 9,200 as banks, metals lead
Bill Gates: ‘I wish I could say that we’re halfway through’ coronavirus pandemic

Updated : April 27, 2020 12:49 PM IST

Gates has also made it clear that he sees the pandemic as a “nightmare” and an era-defining event whose effects will linger for years.
Gates laid out what he believes the US government needs to do to step up testing measures in his blog post on Thursday.
Bill Gates: ‘I wish I could say that we’re halfway through’ coronavirus pandemic

