"Deal making is tough in peak uncertainty" said Vishal Mahadevia of Warburg Pincus, enumerating the macro economic concerns and global geo-political tension, which makes both sellers as well as the buyers cautious.
Recommended ArticlesView All
5 ways to save tax without making any investment
Feb 23, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Lawyer's Logics: Can GSTAT be a blessing for tax payers — explained
Feb 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it
Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never
Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
On the flip side, the dry powder with the investor community will give them the ability to provide growth capital for the companies when fund raising is challenging due to interest rate hike and volatile equity markets. Warburg Pincus finds the financial services space in a golden period, attractive for investments as it remains bullish on India investments.
Manish Kejriwal of Kedaara Capital said he sees a challenging year for the new age companies. Focus has shifted to operational performance for the digital companies and there is more discipline in the startup universe.
There is a likelihood of unviable, cash burning digital companies to shut down, Kejriwal added.
Winners will be the high-performing funds that are capable of providing more benefits to grow investee companies beyond capital, he said.
For more details, watch the accompanying video