      Home>
      business>
      • Big Deal: Startups targeting legacy companies is a hot M&A trend; experts discuss

      Big Deal: Startups targeting legacy companies is a hot M&A trend; experts discuss

      Profile image
      By Nisha Poddar | IST (Updated)
      A big new trend is emerging on Deal Street -- online businesses are buying out the offline businesses. The trend is the newly emerging space. Sanjeev Bhikchandani, Founder and Executive VC of Info Edge, Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India and Yogesh Singh, Partner & Co-Head - Corporate Practice at Trilegal discussed this further.

      A big new trend is emerging on Deal Street -- online businesses are buying out the offline businesses. The trend is the newly emerging space. Online, offline combo can be lethal and that is why these mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals are gaining traction.
      One such large and pathbreaking deal in this particular space is PharmEasy, which announced the acquisition of Thyrocare Technologies. It is a trendsetter with an unlisted new unicorn buying an offline legacy business. Many such deals are in the work right now. Sanjeev Bhikchandani, founder and executive VC of Info Edge; Manisha Girotra, CEO of Moelis India; and Yogesh Singh, Partner & Co-Head - Corporate Practice at Trilegal discussed this further.
      For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
      (Edited by : Bivekananda Biswas)
      First Published:  IST
      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Bajaj Finserv11,816.45 -292.60 -2.42
      Gland3,367.15 -57.15 -1.67
      Shree Cements27,059.95 -444.65 -1.62
      Britannia3,595.80 -53.85 -1.48
      Infosys1,560.40 -20.40 -1.29
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Bajaj Finserv11,850.00 -266.60 -2.20
      Infosys1,560.45 -20.80 -1.32
      UltraTechCement6,707.65 -69.00 -1.02
      Tech Mahindra1,084.00 -11.10 -1.01
      IndusInd Bank1,007.60 -8.55 -0.84
