Big Deal: Startups targeting legacy companies is a hot M&A trend; experts discuss

A big new trend is emerging on Deal Street -- online businesses are buying out the offline businesses. The trend is the newly emerging space. Online, offline combo can be lethal and that is why these mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals are gaining traction.

One such large and pathbreaking deal in this particular space is PharmEasy, which announced the acquisition of Thyrocare Technologies. It is a trendsetter with an unlisted new unicorn buying an offline legacy business. Many such deals are in the work right now. Sanjeev Bhikchandani, founder and executive VC of Info Edge; Manisha Girotra, CEO of Moelis India; and Yogesh Singh, Partner & Co-Head - Corporate Practice at Trilegal discussed this further.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.