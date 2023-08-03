Big Deal | It's the best time to invest in India, says Baring PE Asia chief Jean Salata

As BPEA EQT continues to make significant investments in India, their optimism in the country's growth potential remains unwavering. Backed by a strategic approach, diverse portfolio, and a thorough understanding of India's economic landscape, the private equity firm is poised to capitalize on the nation's thriving market. With their eye on emerging sectors and a track record of successful exits, BPEA EQT's presence in India is set to influence the country's business landscape positively.

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) EQT, a renowned private equity firm, has been making significant strides in the Indian market with over $7 billion in investments. Led by Jean Salata, the firm's head, BPEA EQT has expressed immense confidence in India's potential as an investment destination. Their bullish outlook is fueled by the confluence of favorable factors, including the country's robust bankruptcy code, demographic advantages, supportive government policies, and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) . CNBC-TV18’s Big Deal delves into BPEA EQT's investment approach in India and their key sectors of interest.

According to Jean Salata, the current period presents the best time to invest in India. BPEA EQT has witnessed a fruitful journey in the country, investing billions of dollars. This investment push aligns with their belief in India's structural themes, which have come to fruition, fostering an environment conducive to consumption-driven growth

With assets under management worth $140 billion globally, BPEA EQT remains bullish on various sectors in India. The firm has shown a particular interest in healthcare, technology, and financial services. Recent additions to their India portfolio, including HDFC Credila and Indira IVF, highlight their strategic focus on these high-growth sectors.

While the healthcare, tech, and financial services sectors are the primary focus areas, BPEA EQT is not limited to them. Jean Salata shared that the manufacturing sector in India is becoming increasingly intriguing to the firm. They have initiated exploration in this space for potential future investments, seeking opportunities to leverage India's manufacturing capabilities.

BPEA EQT boasts a diverse portfolio in India, with 13 current portfolio companies spanning various sectors. The notable entities in their portfolio include Indira IVF, HDFC Credila, Securonix, AIG Hospitals, IGT Solutions, Straive, Sagility, AGS Health, Coforge, Virtusa, CitiusTech, RBL Bank, and CMS Info Systems. Such diversification reflects their keen interest in tapping into India's rapidly evolving economy through a range of industries.

BPEA EQT's investment success is further exemplified by recent partial and full exits from some of their portfolio companies. Companies like Hexaware, Coforge, Virtusa, Sagility, CitiusTech, and CMS Info Systems have all experienced lucrative exits, showcasing BPEA EQT's adeptness in navigating the Indian market.

For more details, watch the accompanying video