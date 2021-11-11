Big Deal: How to value new-age companies?

Valuations of the new age companies is a Big Deal, find out from experts on their insights and the sustainability of the current market cap in the startup IPO frenzy.

Valuations of new-age companies on their way to listing is the biggest talk of the town. The house is divided between yays and nays. Is this a new norm where the bottomline doesn’t matter or will it eventually be the differentiator between the winners and the losers? Safir Anand, Investor and Strategist, and Anurag Singh, Founder and General Partner, AnsidCapital.com, cut the noise and got down to the basics of how to value these new internet commerce companies and how sustainable are the current valuations. They also discussed if aping the West works the same way in the Indian set-up, in a CNBC-TV18 special Big Deal.

“We have a lot of good companies that are coming for IPOs but most of the advantage that exists in their valuation has already been creamed by the private equity players,” said Anand.

According to him, some of the companies may eventually do well because of their business model. However, the real problem is that there is so much of a FOMO effect at play that there is a virtual race to acquire these shares irrespective of valuations.

“The very basis of investing is being ignored in many of these cases and it is quite likely that over a period of time, investors will either find stagnated returns or diminishing returns,” he said.

Singh cautions investors on policybazaar.

“PolicyBazaar – despite being a great company, there are three-four big concerns where I would like to caution investors. One, on a Rs 1,000-crore revenue, it is asking a valuation of Rs 45,000 crore. Two, it has been having very stagnant revenues for the last three years. Three, in a very stagnant market, I don’t see these numbers that are being projected by PolicyBazaar are holding ground. In terms of insurance – I don’t find a path to profitability for PolicyBazaar,” he explained.

