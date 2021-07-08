Big Deal: Experts discuss the concept of ‘promoter’

Big Deal discusses promoter status and has it come off age in the listed space in India.

Recently, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rolled out the proposal shifting the concept of promoter to a person in control and it is very timely at a time when a lot of new-age companies from the startup world are making it to the IPO market.

Most recent phenomenon of that is also a professionally-managed company approach, which some of the companies like Paytm can take. Paytm's upcoming IPO is one of the biggest issues going to hit the Indian capital market.

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and Sunil Sanghai, founder & CEO of Nova-Dhruva Capital, discussed this particular shift, what it could mean if the SEBI proposal becomes a reality, going forward, and how transformational is this particular shift.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.