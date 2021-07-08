Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • Big Deal: Experts discuss the concept of ‘promoter’

    Big Deal: Experts discuss the concept of ‘promoter’

    Profile image
    By Nisha Poddar | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Big Deal discusses promoter status and has it come off age in the listed space in India. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and Sunil Sanghai, founder & CEO of Nova-Dhruva Capital, discussed this particular shift, what it could mean if the SEBI proposal becomes a reality, going forward, and how transformational is this particular shift.

    Big Deal discusses promoter status and has it come off age in the listed space in India.
    Recently, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rolled out the proposal shifting the concept of promoter to a person in control and it is very timely at a time when a lot of new-age companies from the startup world are making it to the IPO market.
    Most recent phenomenon of that is also a professionally-managed company approach, which some of the companies like Paytm can take. Paytm's upcoming IPO is one of the biggest issues going to hit the Indian capital market.
    Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and Sunil Sanghai, founder & CEO of Nova-Dhruva Capital, discussed this particular shift, what it could mean if the SEBI proposal becomes a reality, going forward, and how transformational is this particular shift.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Bivekananda Biswas)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    LIC to have Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director; govt does away with Chairman post

    Next Article

    UK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,060.15 14.25 1.36
    SBI Life Insura1,021.60 7.20 0.71
    Eicher Motors2,729.30 18.45 0.68
    HCL Tech976.80 1.45 0.15
    Shree Cements27,581.80 34.80 0.13
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,059.80 13.85 1.32
    Bajaj Auto4,073.15 24.90 0.62
    HCL Tech976.90 1.50 0.15
    Power Grid Corp231.20 0.35 0.15
    NTPC117.45 0.10 0.09
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,060.15 14.25 1.36
    SBI Life Insura1,021.60 7.20 0.71
    Eicher Motors2,729.30 18.45 0.68
    HCL Tech976.80 1.45 0.15
    Shree Cements27,581.80 34.80 0.13
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,059.80 13.85 1.32
    Bajaj Auto4,073.15 24.90 0.62
    HCL Tech976.90 1.50 0.15
    Power Grid Corp231.20 0.35 0.15
    NTPC117.45 0.10 0.09

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.70500.09000.12
    Euro-Rupee88.56500.39500.45
    Pound-Rupee102.9400-0.2700-0.26
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68080.00660.98
    View More