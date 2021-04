Big deal: Experts discuss road to sustainability for Corporate India

The biggest impact of COVID-19 on the world has been the accentuated move towards business sustainability. Recent regulatory push and events have shown that ESG compliance is not an option any more and Corporate India will have to actively move in this direction and even articulate their sustainability strategy to the stakeholders. Nisha Poddar speaks to experts Yasemin Lamy of CDC Group, CP Gurnani of Tech Mahindra and Amit Chandra of Bain Capital.