Resurgence of COVID has given rise to fresh uncertainties derailing the recovery, hunt for capital will be the big theme for survival and growth.

To discuss this and more CNBC-TV18's Nisha Poddar spoke to Utsav Baijal of AIP Investment Advisors, Vivek Soni of EY India and Keki Mistry of HDFC.

While sharing his views on corporates, Mistry said, "The growth has picked up significantly faster, people have just taken COVID in their stride, the economy has come back to normal and this is not only I am talking with reference to housing, I talk to lot of people in a lot of industries, and barring maybe a few like hotels and airlines and hospitality and maybe little bit of retail most of the industries are talking of significantly higher levels of optimism."

"The second wave of COVID is a concern, it is too early for us to make a prognosis on where it is going to sort of end up but even today in Mumbai for example when we are seeing some many cases, we are seeing that economic activities are still pretty much unchanged, the economic activity is still happening in a fairly significant manner. So we will have to give it a little time for playout, but I would not worry too much from an economic standpoint, maybe in the very immediate present there would be some impact but I think things will come back very quickly," he added.

Talking about deal street, Baijal stated, "After having played defence for last 6-9 months we can look aggressively at new opportunities and where the opportunities are coming are two fold - one is we are seeing increasingly companies dealing with his pandemic by wanting to focus on a new segments so the number of buyouts which we are seeing has gone up exponentially this year."

"Second is those companies which were little bit teetering before the pandemic hit they are the ones who are coming and wanting us to invest either in the form of new debt or helping them one-time restructuring. So we are seeing signs of more positive activity at the moment. But then a word of caution, second wave is quite dangerous, we are ourselves think about how we should look at investment opportunities going forward," he explained.