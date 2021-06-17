Home

    Big Deal: Experts discuss GST on fund management fee

    By Nisha Poddar | IST (Updated)
    The government has made many regulatory changes in the past couple of years to make AIF (alternative investment fund) investment more robust. The industry asks for more measures such as goods and services tax (GST) reduction on fund managers' fees to make it more attractive. On Big Deal, Nisha Poddar discussed various suggestions with Kalpesh Jain of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Ashish Fafadia of Blume Ventures, and Siddarth Pai of 3one4 Capital and co-chair at Regulatory Affairs Committee of IVCA.

    For the entire conversation, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by: By Bivekananda Biswas)
