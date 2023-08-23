Big-C Mobiles plans to open 150 new outlets, aims for Rs 1,500 crore turnover in FY24

Big-C Mobiles, a multi-brand mobile retail chain based in Hyderabad, is targeting a turnover of Rs. 1,500 crore in the current fiscal year, following its achievement of Rs 1,000 crore turnover in 2022-23. With 250 existing outlets across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, the company now plans to expand to 400 outlets within the next two years, investing approximately Rs. 300 crore.

This growth also includes diversifying their product portfolio beyond mobiles to include more electronics and gadgets.

Balu Chowdary, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of Big-C Mobiles, said, "We have a strong customer base of 3 crore and will continue expanding our presence, entering new markets."

Big-C Mobiles said it has been instrumental in organizing mobile handset retailing in India and was the first retail company in the country to appoint a brand ambassador in 2006.

Despite the rise of online sales, Big-C Mobiles said it remains resilient, with offline sales accounting for 65 percent of their business. Customers continue to prefer the benefits of buying mobiles from Big-C stores, which also offer two-hour delivery for online purchases. Additionally, Big-C's outlets have seen an uptick in TV sales.