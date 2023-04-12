Breaking News
India's factory output rises to 5.6 percent in February 2023
Terms and Conditions

BHEL inks MoU with NPCIL for nuclear power plants business

By Tanmay Tiwary  Apr 12, 2023 5:31:45 PM IST (Published)

India's NPCIL and BHEL signed an MoU to collaborate on PHWR technology-based Nuclear Power Plants. PHWR is a nuclear reactor that uses heavy water as its coolant and neutron moderator, and often uses natural uranium as fuel.

State-run PSUs, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), on Wednesday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration for Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) technology-based Nuclear Power Plants.

A pressurized heavy-water reactor (PHWR) is a nuclear reactor that uses heavy water (deuterium oxide D2O) as its coolant and neutron moderator. PHWRs frequently use natural uranium as fuel, but sometimes also use very low enriched uranium.
The MoU was inked in the presence of V. K. Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog, K. N. Vyas, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy & Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission and Kamran Rizvi, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries. However, the MoU was signed by Nalin Shinghal, CMD of BHEL and Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, CMD of NPCIL.
Also Read:
Jaishankar, IAEA DG discuss global energy scenario, India's G-20 Presidency
The deal was signed at NITI Aayog, New Delhi, the joint statement revealed.
BHEL, set up in 1976, is a leading manufacturer of power plant equipment (nuclear, hydro, thermal, and renewables) and is the only Indian company to be actively associated with all the three stages of the Indian Nuclear Programme (1st Stage PHWR, 2nd Stage FBR and 3rd Stage AHWR).
The company also has the capability to design, engineer, manufacture & supply, Primary side (Reactor Headers, and End Shields, among others) as well as Secondary side (Steam Turbines, Generators, and Heat Exchangers among others) equipment for Nuclear Power Plants. 
BHEL also claims to have supplied Steam Turbine Generator sets for nearly 50 percent of the country’s total installed nuclear capacity. 
Stocks of BHEL settled at Rs 71.65 apiece, down nearly 0.5 percent, when the market closed today, April 11, 2023. However, the stock has surged nearly 1.5 percent this week to date.
Also Read: India to have over 65% power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030, says RK Singh
X