Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea plan curative plea after AGR suit dismissal
Updated : January 17, 2020 07:19 AM IST
In a late-night statement, Vodafone Idea said, "the company is exploring further options, including the filing of a curative petition".
Bharti Airtel said it was mulling a curative petition over the AGR order. Tata Teleservices didn't comment on its future course of action.
The SC judgement mandates the telcos to pay nearly Rs 1.02 lakh crore as statutory payment to the government by January 23.
