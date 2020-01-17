#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares firm after Wall Street hits record highs; China GDP awaited
Oil prices slip on concerns US-China trade deal may not boost demand
Rupee opens flat against US dollar
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea plan curative plea after AGR suit dismissal

Updated : January 17, 2020 07:19 AM IST

In a late-night statement, Vodafone Idea said, "the company is exploring further options, including the filing of a curative petition".
Bharti Airtel said it was mulling a curative petition over the AGR order. Tata Teleservices didn't comment on its future course of action.
The SC judgement mandates the telcos to pay nearly Rs 1.02 lakh crore as statutory payment to the government by January 23.
