Bharti Airtel submits Rs 9,500-crore bids for RCom assets

Updated : November 29, 2019 09:47 AM IST

Along with Bharti Airtel, VFSI Holdings Pte Ltd and UV Asset Reconstruction Company Limited have submitted their bids
RCom's secured debt is estimated to be around Rs 33,000 crore. Lenders have submitted claims of around Rs 49,000 crore in August.
RCom in the past has tried to sell assets to various companies, including Reliance Jio, to clear debts but the deals did not crystallise.
Bharti Airtel submits Rs 9,500-crore bids for RCom assets
