Bharti Airtel continues deleveraging; sells two assets in a week

In continuation with its deleveraging plan in Africa, Bharti Airtel has announced two asset sales just in the last week.

Airtel Africa will sell 1,424 towers in Madagascar and Malawi to Helios Towers for USD 119 million, Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing. The two companies have also entered into an agreement for tower assets in Chad and Gabon but particulars of the deal were not disclosed.

Last week, the company had sold 7 percent stake in mobile money for USD 200 million.