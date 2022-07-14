Bharti Airtel completes allocation of 1.28% stake to Google for $1 billion

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on July 14 announced the completion of a $1-billion investment deal with Google International LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google LLC, following the announcement made in late January this year.

"A special committee of directors for preferential allotment of the company, has at its meeting on July 14 approved allotment of 71,176,839 equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up, on preferential basis to Google International LLC, at an issue price of Rs 734 an equity share (including a premium of Rs 729 a share)," Airtel said in a filing to exchanges.

The paid-up equity share capital of the company will stand increased to "Rs 28,306,517,827.50 divided into 5,563,231,650 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each and 392,287,662 partly-paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each", the company said.

Google had said in January this year that it will invest up to $1 billion in Bharti Airtel through an equity purchase of 1.28 percent for $700 million and a commercial agreement of $300 million on mutual terms over the next five years.

Out of the total investment, $300 million will go towards implementing commercial agreements, which will include investments in scaling Airtel's offerings that cover a range of devices to consumers via innovative affordability programmes as well as other offerings aimed at accelerating access and digital inclusion across India's digital ecosystem.

The Bharti Airtel board has approved the issuance of up to 71,176,839 equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each of the company to Google International LLC on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 734 per equity share aggregating to Rs 5,224.3 crore (around $700 million).

Shares of Bharti Airtel ended at Rs 642.00, up by Rs 1.45, or 0.23%, on the BSE.